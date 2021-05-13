Moses Kuria, Omanga On the Chopping Board As Jubilee Expels Rebels

The Jubilee party National Management Committee (NMC) has directed the disciplinary committee to begin the process of expulsion of three members.

The party has set its sights on Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, nominated MP Cecily Mbarire and nominated senator Millicent Omanga.

In a meeting held at the party headquarters on Wednesday, the committee noted that the Gatundu South legislator was contravening the Political Parties Act by supporting a People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate.

PEP is set to face off with the President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party in the upcoming Juja by-elections. The former has fielded George Koimburi who will go head-to-head with Jubilee’s Susan Njeri Waititu.

Jubilee national vice-chair David Murathe said Kuria will appear before the committee to answer to the allegations after which the appropriate action will be taken.

“We have asked the Jubilee disciplinary committee to take up the matter and summon him to answer to the accusations. If he is culpable, we will remove him from the party through expulsion; we must retain discipline in our party,” said Murathe.

In Omanga’s and Mbarire’s case, they will face the disciplinary committee for going against the party position by opposing the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

While on the floor of the House, Omanga said that should the Bill pass through a referendum, the new proposals would weigh down the common Kenyan especially the “hustlers”.

“The Bill will see over-taxation of the hustlers. I oppose it,” said Omanga as she voted NO.

Last year, Omanga was among six other senators who were summoned by the committee for snubbing a State House meeting during which Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika were ousted as senate majority leader and whip, respectively.

The others were Mary Seneta, Falhada Iman, Naomi Waqo, Alice Milgo and Isaac Mwaura.

The National Executive Council upheld the committee’s decision on their removal but were saved by the Political Parties and Dispute Tribunal.

Mwaura has since been axed from senate after the party expelled him on grounds of disloyalty and pledging allegiance to another political outfit.

He has since been replaced by former Samburu Senator Sammy Leshore.

In a gazette notice dated May 11, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati said Mwaura stands disqualified as a member of the senate representing persons with disabilities.

Also removed from powerful positions are former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Others were Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Christopher Lang’at (Bomet) and John Kinyua (Laikipia).

Caleb Kositany was also dealt the same hand as he was removed from the Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General position.

