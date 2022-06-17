Moses Kuria, Kabogo Pull Out Of UDA Campaigns

Cracks within the Kenya Kwanza Alliance have started to show with Chama cha Kazi and Tujibebe Wakenya parties pulling out of UDA campaigns.

In a letter signed by secretaries-general Gathii Irungu (Tujibebe) and James Nage (CCK), the parties cited intimidation and bias by the DP William Ruto-led party.

“Following the unfortunate incident of June 15, the Tujibebe Wakenya party and Chama Cha Kazi parties have decided to pull out of the UDA caravans as they are clearly set up to embarrass other parties and demonise the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as a coalition,” they said.

They also claimed that there is a sinister plot to lock out other Mt Kenya parties in a bid to control the vote-rich region.

The parties complained that UDA has been working well with parties outside My Kenya like the ANC, PAA, Ford Kenya and Maendeleo Chap Chap.

This they said as they cited an incident where The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri was embarrassed by UDA.

“It is clear from the foregoing that a decision has been made by some quarters that parties with a strong footing in Mt Kenya region are not wanted in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance,” the two added in their statement dated June 16.

“It is instructive to note that whereas The Service Party and its leader Hon. Mwangi Kiunjuri were subjected to the same embarrassment on June 11, 2022, at Nyahururu and Nanyuki in front of coalition leaders Dr William Samoei Ruto, Hon, Moses Kuria and Hon JB Muturi.”

Kuria and Kabogo who are eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat have now requested a meeting with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leadership to iron out the emerging issues.

“We do hereby request a meeting of the Alliance to deliberate on the unacceptable bullying by the UDA party and clear attempts to disenfranchise and marginalize Mt Kenya region and castrate the region politically.”

This comes days after Kabogo got into a war of words with senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Wamatangi is said to have denied the first Kiambu governor a chance to address the crowd.

But Kabogo who already had a microphone in hand dared the legislator to fight him in public.

Later, Kuria claimed the scenario was orchestrated by UDA in a bid to embarrass him and Kabogo.

