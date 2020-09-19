in POLITICS

Moses Kuria Denies Uhuru Succession Politics Were Discussed During Thika Greens Meeting

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has denied claims that a meeting held at Thika Greens was to discuss President Uhuru Kenyatta’s succession.

According to the legislator, the leaders discussed matters counties after more money was allocated to the counties on Thursday.

“Yesterday we kicked off a series of meetings as MPs and leaders from Mt Kenya region to discuss the repositioning of our core counties with the additional resources that will ultimately come with the new formula,” he said.

He denied that the leaders present talked about politics saying: “Sadly, when Mt Kenya meets its followed by suspicion, misinformation, innuedo and propaganda. There was no politics- absolutely none- at Thika Greens yesterday, let alone succession politics.”

Sharing his sentiments was Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu who dispelled rumours of political talk during the meeting.

“I was present at this meeting. We did not discuss anything to do with the 2022 Presidency. In fact we didn’t discuss 2022 elections at all,” he said.

But according to former Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Dennis Waweru who is said to have spoken to the Nation, the leaders discussed 2022 politics.

Former PSCU director Dennis Itumbi, on his part said that only 30 MPs mostly affiliated to the Kieleweke faction were invited and others who are considered “moderate”.

He also claimed that only three leaders took the stage: Senator Njeru Ndwiga, Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya and Interior Ministry PS Karanja Kibicho.

He too maintained that no politics was discussed.

Missing from the meeting were Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and Kandara MP Alice Wahome who did not receive invites.

“I suspect that it’s because of declaring that I am supporting Ruto for the presidency in 2022,” Nyoro said.

Moses Kuria

