Moses Kuria Denies Having Interest In Nairobi Top Seat

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has dismissed as “untrue” reports indicating the he will be running for the Nairobi Governor seat.

PD Online earlier reported that the fiery legislator would resign as MP so as to run for governor.

But Kuria has since recanted the statement which he says was taken out of context.

In a poster that has since gone viral, the lawmaker was going to vie for the post on a People’s Empowerment Party ticket.

While Kuria might not run for the governor’s office, word has it that former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, former Dagoretti MP Dennis Waweru, former Kiambu governor William Kabogo among others, could battle it out for the gubernatorial seat.

Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna has publicly declared interest for the post.

Filling Mike Sonko’s shoes at the moment is county assembly speaker Benson Mutura who was sworn in on Monday.

Sonko has since moved to court seeking to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from holding a by-election.

“It will only be fair and just if they are restrained from taking any further action that is prejudicial to my rights,” Sonko said in a 50-page petition.

The petition indicates that Sonko’s removal was highly politicised and the process overturned the popular will of the people as contained in Article 1(1) of the Constitution.

“He will suffer irreparable damage not compensable in monetary terms because he stands to lose his position as the second governor of Nairobi City County without the due process of the law, the rule of law and constitutionalism,” it reads in part.

The former county boss wants his impeachment declared unconstitutional.

