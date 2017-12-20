Moses Kuria To Part With Sh6.5 Million For Defaming Martha Karua

The High Court has asked Gatundu South member of parliament Moses Kuria to pay Sh6.5 million to NARC-K leader Martha Karua.

The court said that Moses Kuria’s claims that Martha Karua paid witnesses to testify against Deputy president William Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC) were defamatory.

The Gatundu legislator is said to have made the statement during a Jubilee prayer rally in Bungoma on September 21, 2015 claiming that Martha Karua participated in procuring victims to support the case against the deputy president at the ICC.

Karua said that the utterances by the legislator damaged her reputation, as well as her standing as a politician, businesswoman, family woman and an advocate.

Kuria did not defend himself in case as he did not file any submissions.

