Moses Kuria Continues Onslaught on Media Despite Gag Order

Trade CS Moses Kuria has sworn to continue his onslaught on the media.

A high court earlier this week issued orders barring the CS from insulting or demeaning any media practitioner.

This was after he referred to Nation journalists as prostitutes and accused the media house of publishing falsehoods.

Speaking on Saturday in Kimorori, Maragua constituency, the former Gatundu South used derogatory terms against the media.

“The same way you feel bad when I call you that name is the same way we feel when you criticize us,” he said to the surprise of members of the public.

“Let them give us time to work. They were with the other government for 10 years. They had their own candidate known as Raila Odinga, and he failed. Let them accept that their candidate failed.

“I’ll hold the bull by the horns but you have to brave its kicks,” he said, swearing not to stop his onslaught on the media sector,” said the CS.

The CS, however, insisted that he had nothing against the media but urged them to refrain from “peddling lies and get saved”.

“Tell them to stop insulting me. I don’t speak out for my own sake but yours. When they insult me, they’re insulting you too. Tafadhali tuheshimiane jameni,” he said.

Kuria also claimed that the media was being used by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to diminish the accomplishments of the current government.

“But in any case, why would they support us? They did not support us even the other time but we still won. Didn’t they fail together with Raila?”

