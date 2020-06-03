Moses Kuria, Ichung’wa Set To Be Dismissed From House Committees

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is on the list of Jubilee Party “rebels” likely to lose their seats in National Assembly committees.

Others are Joyce Korir, Robert Pukose, Cornelly Serem and Kimani Ichung’wa.

In communication from the majority whip Emmanueal Wangwe, the five MPs have 7 days to explain why they should not be dismissed from their respective committees.

“Pursuant to Standing Orders 176 (1) and 176 (2) you are hereby notified that the Jubilee party which nominated you intends to discharge you, you are hereby given 7 days to respond before you are discharged,” the letter read.

Moses Kuria will lose his seat in the Transport, Public Works and Housing Committee, Robert Pukose the Energy Commitee, Cornelly Serem the Trade, Industry and Co-operative Commitee while Joyce Chepkoech might be chopped from the Labour and Social Welfare Committee.

Kimani Ichung’wa will lose the all influential Budget Committee chairmanship.

The legislators will in seven days become the latest victims of an ongoing Jubilee Party purge.

On Tuesday during a Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, majority whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were bundled out of their positions.

They were replaced by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore, respectively.

During a similar PG meeting attended by senators, perceived Deputy President William Ruto allies, Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika, lost their majority leader and majority whip posts, respectively.

They were replaced by KANU’s Samuel Poghisio and Irungu Kang’ata, respectively.

A week later, Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki who served as the deputy speaker was also shown the door.

His replacement, Uasin Gishu senator Margaret Kamar was sworn into office yesterday.

The head of state is said to have given Ruto allies a dressing down during yesterday’s meeting.

A visibly irate Uhuru reiterated the need to work with like-minded leaders.

“Why do you go all over abusing me and hauling all manner of insults at me, for once, if you do not respect me why then can’t you respect the institution of the presidency.

“Some of you have gone as far as saying that I don’t know what I am doing and that they are the ones who have done all the development projects in the country,” Uhuru said.

