Moses Kuria Chides Raila Over Secession Threats

Trade CS Moses Kuria has reprimanded ODM leader Raila Odinga for threatening to pursue secession.

This comes after Raila declared he would support secession because of what he called bias in the distribution of national resources and the “award” of jobs to particular tribes.

CS Kuria stated the initiative will be essential in generating a significant number of job possibilities when describing the effect the Housing Fund will have on the economy.

The former Gatundu South MP said that thousands of Kenyans were already making their contributions.

“Did you know that 30,000 Kenyans have been contributing to the Housing Fund already? They have raised Sh1.8 billion already,” he tweeted.

“With gearing I can easily get investors to multiply this to Sh45 Billion of houses (25X). That’s 18,000 houses at a cost of Ksh 2.5 Million. Each house creates 10 jobs. That’s 180,000 jobs right there just from a pool of 30,000 voluntary contributors and a gearing factor of 25X.”

The CS continued by saying that by contributing to the initiative, salaried Kenyans will give the contentious fund a significant boost.

He claimed that this will provide numerous Kenyans with much-needed job opportunities.

“Now we have 3 million salaried workers in Kenya. By the same rule that’s 18 Million jobs. Secede if you want. We must change this nation,” he added.

On Friday, Raila asked President William Ruto to reprimand his deputy Rigathi Gachagua for comments that the government is similar to a company.

If your deputy has said he will be assessing shares and you have not denied that we want to give you one week to denounce that and if not we will write to the UN to ask for self-determination,” Raila said, adding that Dr Ruto had seven days to declare his stand.

“We must correct these imbalances so that we know how many CSs, parastatal heads and where they come from..every Kenyan must feel greatly accommodated in government.”

