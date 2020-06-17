Moses Kuria, Cate Waruguru Among Four Jubilee MPs Expelled From Parliamentary Committees

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru are among four Jubilee Party legislators who have been expelled from National Assembly committees.

Others are Aldai MP Cornelly Serem and Bomet Woam Rep Joyce Korir.

Waruguru last week met with ODM leader Raila Odinga in what was said to be a move to save her from the ouster.

In his communication to speaker Justin Muturi, majority whip Emmanuel Wangwe noted that the four have been relieved of their duties.

“This is to inform you that the Majority Party hereby discharges Catherine Waruguru from the membership of the departmental committee on members services and facilities,” Waruguru’s letter dated June 17 read in part.

The ongoing Jubilee Party purge is targeting at least 16 rebellious MPs.

Last week, Kuria accepted his removal as Vice Chairperson of the Transport, Infrastructure, Public Works and Housing Committee.

In his statement, the vocal lawmaker thanked the party for allowing him to serve in the aforementioned capacity. He did however, note that he had no regrets in discharging his duties.

“Despite the suffering that this position has caused me in some quarters, I leave this committee with a smile when I look at the current ongoing initiatives…As I exit the committee, I pray and hope that the light will shine on the dilapidated roads network,” he said.

“I have no regrets… I hand back the position with humility but with my head high. I thank the party for giving me an opportunity to serve and make a difference in the lives of Kenyans.”

The Jubilee Party leader, President Uhuru Kenyatta has stated that he will work only with like-minded leaders hence the removal of those assumed to be hindering realization of the Big 4 agenda.

