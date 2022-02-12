Moses Kuria Back on His Feet After Successful Stem Surgery in Dubai

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s stem surgery in Dubai was a success as the lawmaker is able to walk again.

In photos and videos circulating on social media, the Gatundu South lawmaker is captured making swift strides accompanied by friends and family.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria back on his feet #SettingTheStandard pic.twitter.com/P33K1qaHqi — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) February 12, 2022

Moses Kuria was left immobile, with third-degree burns on his feet after using an electric blanket that was gifted by a friend.

He underwent stem surgery in Dubai in late December hence was among the first people to have undergone the rare surgery.

Read: MP Moses Kuria Set to Undergo Stem Surgery in Dubai

The legislator had been complaining of numbness on his feet when a local MCA and friend recommended the electric blanket that left him with burns.

Apparently, the electric blanket had already been banned in Texas although it continues to operate in Kenya with branches in different towns.

It has been operational for over 10 years in the country and has branches in Nairobi, Thika, Mombasa, Eldoret, Murang’a, Eastleigh and Garissa.

The lawmaker now says he has sought the help of the DCI to have the company held liable and it will undergo the criminal process.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...