Moses Kuria Asks Ruto Allies To Shelve ‘Bound to Fail’ Impeachment Motion Against Matiang’i

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has distanced himself from a plot by a section of ‘hustler nation’ colleagues to impeach Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

92 MPs allied to Deputy President William appended their signatures on the notice of impeachment motion against the CS tabled in parliament on Thursday by Nyali lawmaker Mohammed Ali.

But Kuria now says the motion is bound to fail.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the MP said the motion would have made sense a year ago and not now when the country is focused on next year’s August elections.

“9 months and 28 days before polling stations open in the 2022 General Elections, it is time to focus on the most important things including registering 7 Million new voters, ensuring IEBC readiness to carry out a free, fair, credible, transparent and verifiable poll, ensuring maximum peace and security of all Kenyans and their property during the transitional General Elections and safeguarding our 2022-2023 budget cycle from the vagaries of a tense political transition,” said Kuria.

“It is not time for unnecessary distractions like the energy sapping and bound-to-fail motion of impeachment against CS Fred Matiangi which would have made more sense a year ago than today. Let’s focus. There is hardly any time left.”

The Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) leader joins a section of Ruto allies opposed to the plans to kick out Matiang’i.

Last week, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro termed the plot as ill-advised adding that the motion has no basis.

“I have gone through the impeachment grounds fronted by Hon.MOHA this morning and I must say I am disappointed. Why would one want to impeach the CS over his dispute with his governor over some wall??” Osoro posed on Thursday.

Ali wants the powerful CS removed from office on grounds of contravening Chapter Six of the Constitution touching leadership and integrity and abuse of office.

“I recommend the removal of the Interior and Co-ordination of National Government CS on the following grounds: (1) Contravention of article 73 in the Constitution which touches on leadership and integrity; He has failed to tame extrajudicial killings in the country and always defending the police whenever they are implicated in such acts,” Ali’s motion reads.

Matiang’i is also accused of interfering with parliament by allegedly suppressing the separation of powers between the legislative house and the Executive.

