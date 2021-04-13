Moses Kuria Arrested in Night Raid for allegedly Holding Meeting Past Curfew Hours

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria spent the night in a jail cell for allegedly violating Covid-19 rules.

It is said that the People’s Empowerment Party party leader was nabbed for holding a meeting over the upcoming Juja by-election at a hotel.

He was apparently in the company of 60 others.

The government has banned all in person meetings including political gatherings.

Hotels have also been barred from serving customers but can only offer take-away services.

Moses Kuria, according to digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, held a meeting at Havilla hotel.

Itumbi who just like Kuria supports the Hustler movement led by Deputy President William Ruto, wondered why the owners of the establishment were not apprehended.

The former state House operative claims that the legislator was arrested in a bid to intimidate his party candidate who is challenging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s candidate for the MP seat.

@HonMoses_Kuria Arrested. Why? A Deep State in Panic over Juja By-Elections. The Facts… 1. DCI summoned Juja aspirant George Koimburi THREE times over all manner of things but could not pin any on him. A THREAD! pic.twitter.com/HydINmiui5 — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) April 12, 2021

Kuria’s party has fielded George Koimburi, a little known person, to contest the Juja MP seat.

He is running against Jubilee Party’s Susan Waititu who was the late Francis Waititu’s wife.

Further, Itumbi alleges, Koimburi’s wife had been nabbed as well as a scare tactic.

“The cowards have arrested the wife to Hon George Koimburi, PEP Candidate for Juja. She will be arraigned in a Thika court tomorrow. But verily, verily I say unto you. Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come. Tukutane Thika asubuhi,” Moses Kuria said.

It is also said that the DCI tried to intimidate Koimburi thrice but did not manage to have him drop his bid.

Former Senate Majority whip and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata has assured Kuria of his support.

“I hear Moses Kuria has been arrested for fronting a candidate in Juja.I hear his candidate is strong.Dont worry bro,I am coming to court to offer pro bono services.Since time immemorial,good political things are obtained by “weeping,wailing,mourning and gnashing of teeth.”

The mini-poll will be held on May 18.

