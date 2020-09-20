Careless? Moses Kuria Appears In Public Without A Mask Days After Beating Covid-19

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria over the weekend made his first public appearance after recovering from Covid-19.

Unperturbed maskless Moses Kuria was among 30 mps who accompanied Deputy President to AIC Ziwani for the installation ceremony of Nairobi Area Bishop Rev. Joshua Nzau Kimuyu.

This comes as irony, or maybe arrogance, from the same legislator who urged Kenyans to be careful since Covid-19 was real, after being hospitalised for 27 days.

“If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid vert difficult circumstances. You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on sideshows. We shall overcome COVID-19,” he wrote.

“I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard! And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients,” he added.

The Deputy President also did not wear a face mask, despite interacting with several church leaders and congregants.

Among politicians who accompanied Ruto include Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, MPs Kimani Ichungwa, Caleb Kositany, Nickson Korir, Wangui Ngirici, Joe Kiarie and Charles Njagua.

Speaking at the function, Ruto said it is time for leaders to prioritise projects that will improve the people’s living standards.

“Before we discuss how to share power and positions, we must now focus on how to improve the livelihoods of the people of Kenya,” he said.

