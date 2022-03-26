Moses Kuria to Appear Before IEBC On March 30 Over Rigging Claims

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has summoned Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria over his remarks that he and others helped steal votes for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement on Saturday, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati asked the legislator to appear before the Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee on March 30.

“The commission is seized of a report and material against yourself in regard to violation of Clause 6 (a) and 6(i) of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

“You are hereby required to attend to attend the offices of the commission at Anniversary Towers, Commission Boardroom 6th Floor on Wednesday the 30th day of March, 2022 at 10:00 o’clock,” Chebukati said.

The firebrand made the remarks during the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on March 15 at the Kasarani Stadium.

“Kuna wengine wanasema ati kura ya mlima itagawanywa; mheshimiwa Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi…Sisi ndio tulikuwa tukishikilia Uhuru kura, na sisi ndio tulikuwa tunamuibia kura,” Kuria said.

Loosely translates to: “Some people are saying that the Mt Kenya votes will be divided; Governor Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Muthomi Njuki, Kimani Ichung’wa, Senator Linturi, Alice Wahome, Faith Gitau, Kimani wa Matangi… we are the ones who protected Uhuru’s votes and we are the one who rigged for him votes.”

The legislator who is gunning for the Kiambu Governor’s seat, later explained that the rigging was just but a slip of the tongue.

What he meant, he explained via Facebook, was that he and Gospel singer Ben Githae sang the infamous “Ndani ndani” jam for the head of state.

“Ben Githae is my witness. Tuliimbia Uhuru Ndani Ndani Ndaani mpaka akashinda,” explained the MP.

Rigging allegations recently landed Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege in trouble with the commission.

Sabina told a crowd in Vihiga County that something happened to Raila Odinga’s results in 2017 and that a similar scenario could be duplicated in this year’s election.

The matter is currently before the commission.

