Moses Kuria Admitted in Hospital For 27 Days After Contracting COVID-19 (Photos)

Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has been admitted at the Karen Hospital for 27 days after contracting COVID-19.

Taking to Facebook, Kuria disclosed that the deadly virus is real and urged netizens to stay safe and not lower their guard on heeding the directives issued by the Ministry of Health.

“If you are in a hospital bed- Like myself for the last 27 days here at Karen Hospital you witness first hand the amount of sacrifice they make amid vert difficult circumstances. You learn to focus more on the virus and our front line workers, and less on sideshows. We shall overcome COVID-19,” he wrote.

He further applauded the frontline workers for the work they put in to ensure Corona Virus patients are well taken care of and given the attention needed.

“I really hope that beyond all the debate around Covid-19, all and sundry will not forget that Corona Virus is real. The worst thing we can do is to lower our guard! And above all let us remember our gallant front line workers- Not just doctors and nurses like but subordinate staff who put their lives in the line of danger to give care to Corona Virus patients,” he added.

