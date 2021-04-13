Moses Kuria, 10 Others Risk Eight Months Imprisonment for Violating Covid-19 Rules

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and 10 others on Tuesday pleaded guilty to violating Covid-19 rules.

They were charged with consumption of alcohol, failing to maintain a physical distance, not wearing face masks, prohibition of gathering and contravening provisions of curfew.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Stella Atambo, the 11 were Sh75,000 each or eight months imprisonment in a forfeit.

They were arrested in Karuri at Havilla Cornerstone Gardens at 9 pm on Monday with 19 others.

Curfew in Kiambu county starts at 8 pm and ends at 4 pm due to a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Police are said to have received a tip-off from members of the public about a gathering of a political nature.

Moses Kuria was allegedly hosting a group of people to discuss the upcoming Juja by-election.

His party, People’s Empowerment Party has fielded a candidate, George Koimburi who is set to go head-to-head with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice and late area MP Francis Waititu’s widow, Susan Waititu.

The lawmaker shared the news of his arrest on Monday night but remained cagey on the reason for arrest.

“Arrested! Held at Karuri Police Station. Kiambu Court tomorrow. Still- #MeneMeneTekel #FinishAndGo,” he shared on Facebook alongside images of himself without a face mask which is mandatory when in public.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s Covid-19 cases continue to rise with the tally as of Monday reaching 146,153 after 486 contracted the killer virus.

Fatalities are at 2,368 as recoveries rise to 99,210.

Vaccination is also gaining momentum with 487, 278 having received the jab as of Monday.

