Morten Bangsgaard Appointed Head Of Safaricom’s Newly Formed Technology and Information Organisation Department

Safaricom has named Morten Bangsgaard as Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO) to man the newly formed Technology and Information Organisation department.

The department was formed following a merger of the Information Technology and Network departments, a change announced by Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Bangsgaard joins Safaricom from Maxis, a Malaysia-based communications provider, where he worked in the same capacity. His appointment takes effect on January 1, 2021.

“To provide our customers with the best in class fibre connectivity, whether at home (FTTH) or in business (FTTB) and address the current pain points, I have converged the FTTH and FTTB roles to Fixed (FTTX) Business Unit that will be led by Director, Fixed Business reporting directly to me and joins the Exco,” said Mr Ndegwa.

Read: Safaricom Recognized As The Best-Managed Security Services Provider in East Africa

The changes have also seen Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Rita Okuthe, leave the telco after she was appointed to chair the Kenya Pipeline Company. She was also appointed a member of the ICDC board this year. She will leave Safricom on November 30, 2020.

“She is a Trustee of the Safaricom Foundation and sits on the Boards of M-Tiba, Digifarm and Mezzanine. Rita will continue to perform her role as a Trustee of the Safaricom Foundation,” the CEO said.

Ms Okuthe’s place will be taken by the current Head of Enterprise Sales Joseph Wanjohi in an acting capacity until a substantive replacement is found.

The giant telco is also looking to recruit a Head of Productivity and a Director, Fixed Business, by the end of the year.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu