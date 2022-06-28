Moringa School Raises Undisclosed Amount to Top up Sh1.1 billion Expansion Fund

Tech education and coding accelerator, Moringa school, has raised funds towards its expansion program out of Kenya. The undisclosed investment by Proparco follows a recent seed funding by DOB Equity and Sh1.1 billion ($9.5 million) funding by Mastercard Foundation.
“The investment comes at an exciting time for Moringa as the institution expands to Ghana and Nigeria. We are keen to leverage on this partnership to train many more students using the leading US Bootcamp’s curriculum from Flatiron School,” Moringa CEO Snehar said.
Moringa said it is now set to play a significant role in the development of tech talent in Africa and connecting its graduates to earning opportunities be it full time jobs, the gig economy or entrepreneurship.
Since its inception seven years ago, Moringa has been training High school and University graduates to be software engineers and data scientists. The institution has so far trained over 4,000 students with an 85 percent employment rate. Most of its graduates have been absorbed by leading companies throughout Africa and the world.
“Some of the notable companies that our graduates have been placed in include Safaricom, I&M, Andela, Sanlam, Microsoft, Cybertek and Dalberg Data Insights,” reads the statement.
In 2020, Moringa was listed among the top 50 Edtech companies in Africa by HolonIQ. The institution was listed among the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers in 2021.
