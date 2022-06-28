Moringa School Raises Undisclosed Amount to Top up Sh1.1 billion Expansion Fund

Since its inception seven years ago, Moringa has been training High school and University graduates to be software engineers and data scientists. The institution has so far trained over 4,000 students with an 85 percent employment rate. Most of its graduates have been absorbed by leading companies throughout Africa and the world.

“Some of the notable companies that our graduates have been placed in include Safaricom, I&M, Andela, Sanlam, Microsoft, Cybertek and Dalberg Data Insights,” reads the statement.

In 2020, Moringa was listed among the top 50 Edtech companies in Africa by HolonIQ. The institution was listed among the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers in 2021.

