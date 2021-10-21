More Teams Confirm Safari Sevens Participation

The 2021 Safari Sevens meet kicks of next week at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi.

Ahead of the tournament, twelve men and four women teams have confirmed participation.

Sevens World Series core team Spain and 2019 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series winners Germany are the latest teams to register for tournament.

The Spaniards have been regulars in Nairobi and will be out to win the Robin Cahill Trophy for the first time, while Germany return to the Safari Sevens for the first time since 2014, looking to leave a mark.

The tournament is set for 30-31 October 2021.

Confirmed teams to date

Men: Spain, Germany, South Africa All Stars, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai, Red Wailers, Stallion Sevens Nigeria, KCB, Kenya U20, Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans

Women: Zimbabwe, South Africa Select, Kenya Lionesses I, Kenya Lionesses II

