More Premier League Games Postponed Over Covid-19

Three Premier League matches in a week have now been called off because of outbreaks of Covid-19.

Burnley’s game with Watford became the latest to be postponed on Wednesday, the same day the UK reported its highest number of daily cases since the beginning of the pandemic – 78,610.

Three of the weekend’s Championship games have already been called off.

And in rugby, Saracens’ European Challenge Cup game with Pau on Saturday has also been postponed.

New Covid rules in England were announced last week to help limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

As a result, the Premier League told clubs to return to emergency measures, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes last Thursday was called off after 13 positive tests at the north London club, followed by their Premier League game at Brighton, scheduled for Sunday.

On Monday, the Premier League confirmed that 42 players and staff had tested positive for Covid-19 over the previous seven days — the most recorded in the league over a seven-day period.

Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Norwich have all confirmed cases, and United’s game at Brentford on Tuesday was postponed.

Leicester’s game with Tottenham is due to go ahead on Thursday, despite both clubs asking for it to be postponed, with the Foxes without nine players because of Covid-related issues and injuries.

But less than three hours before kick-off on Wednesday, Burnley’s game was called off because of an ongoing Covid outbreak at their opponents Watford.

And in the Championship, an outbreak at QPR has resulted in the postponement of Monday’s trip to Sheffield United and Saturday’s home game with Swansea City.

