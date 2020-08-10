More Player-Exodus At Gor Mahia With Joash Onyango The Latest To Quit

Gor Mahia are expected to lose more dependable players with exit of defender Joash Onyango eminent.

K’Ogalo have so far lost goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo and striker Boniface Omondi to local rivals Wazito FC with another keeper Robert Mapigano moving to Azam FC of Tanzania.

Joash, famously known as Berlin Wall, is expected to seal a two-year deal with Tanzania giants Simba SC in the coming days.

The former Western Stima player handed in a transfer demand over nonpayment which Gor Mahia failed to address hence losing control over his future.

Gor Mahia has not paid salaries for five months now.

Simba, who bagged a treble this season, is fond of raiding cash strapped Gor Mahia for top talents.

Some of their recent free acquisitions from the record Kenyan champions include Rwandan Meddie Kagere and Harambee Stars international Francis Kahata.

Simba are plotting a serious comeback in African Champions League after a failed attempt this season, and have continued to bolster their squad with new faces.

They however suffered a major blow on Sunday when they lost their experienced Chief Executive Officer, Senzo Mbatha, who unexpectedly reigned and quickly joined rivals Yanga SC.

The motive behind the South African’s abrupt move is subject of intense media speculation with some saying he was displeased with the signing of Ghanaian Aggrey Morrison behind his back.

Simba could also lose their top Zambian midfielder Chota Chama, who was recently voted the Ligi Kuu most valuable in another massive coup.

