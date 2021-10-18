More Pain for Ordinary Kenyans as KNH Doubles Consultation Fees

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has doubled the consultation fees for patients. This means more pain for ordinary Kenyans as they will now pay Sh1,150 from the initial Sh650.

The hospital has also increased user fees which will see patients pay more.

Justifying the increment, the hospital said the funds will be used to finance projects for patients suffer from heart and kidney diseases as well as cancer.

For instance, the Hospital management cites that Sh2.9 billion has been set aside as part of the strategic plan that runs until 2023 for patients with kidney disease and cancer.

“Cost-sharing fees will be reviewed annually during the implementation of this plan resulting in a five percent rise in annual revenue,” the plan states.

Read: Puzzle Of Increased Deaths at KNH As Oxygen Supplies Sublime

KNH has been in the spotlight for quite some time now with the hospital management accused of negligence among other issues.

In revelations made to Kahawa Tungu in August, the hospital CEO Dr Evans Kamuri was said to be running down the institution following the massive deaths of patients and staff reported in the facility.

Among the issues raised was the lack of oxygen while the management turned a blind eye to the situation.

“So the issue of lack of oxygen in KNH, which was previously highlighted, is now taking a new turn. Everyone in the hospital is complaining and questioning why the situation has to exist in KNH at a time like this when oxygen is highly needed the most in the hospital. Staff continue to die in large numbers still. The management remains arrogant about the happenings,” said a source.

Read Also: Situation At KNH Gets Worse As CEO Is Accused Of Running Down The Hospital

This desk was also informed that there has been misreporting by KNH management to paint a bad picture to the doctors who are pursuing their masters in UoN as they work in KNH.

Following mismanagement, some doctors threatened to resign. Others had their contracts terminated for speaking up against the sorry state of the hospital.

Currently, the hospital doesn’t have a board of management. The term of the previous board members expired and they are yet to be replaced.

It’s only the chairman who is in office since his term started later than the others. This has brought a serious gap in the management since there is no one to oversee what these cartels are doing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...