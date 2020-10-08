More Kenyan Content For Showmax Lovers As Five Channels Now Available To Live Stream

Kenyans will get to enjoy more local and international content on streaming service, Showmax with the addition of five local channels.

Showmax has added; K24 TV, KBC Channel 1, KTN Home, KTN News and NTV, which will stream for 24 hours a day.

The live channels will be available to Showmax and Showmax Pro subscribers, including the mobile plans, and will be available on web and mobile devices, as well as select Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

Speaking about the development, Yolisa Phahle, CEO of Connected Video at MultiChoice, said they are focused on local content and are continuously looking for ways to improve subscriber experience.

“We’re constantly working on new ways to improve the Showmax experience for our subscribers. Whether it’s M-Pesa payments or daily episodes of Maisha Magic favourites like Selina, Kina and Kovu as well as weekly episodes of Sol Family and Hullabaloo Estate, our local-first approach keeps our Kenyan subscribers top of mind,” Phahle said.

“With the addition of these live channels, Showmax offers Kenyans a one-stop streaming destination featuring the best of international and Kenyan shows, movies and kids’ shows, the world’s best sport from SuperSport on our Pro plan and now, live streams of Kenya’s biggest channels.”

The launch of the live channels follows the launch of Showmax Pro in July, which adds live sport from SuperSport, news and music channels to the existing entertainment catalogue.

Both Showmax and Showmax Pro are available on a mobile plan that is half the price and available to stream on mobile devices.

Showmax already streams some of the most popular Kenyan series including Selina, Kina and Njoro wa Uba and SuperSport on Showmax Pro.

