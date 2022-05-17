More Evidence Recovered As Detectives Arrest Fourth Suspect in KIMC Student’s Murder

Police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC) student Purity Wangechi.

Isaac Kariuki Kibui, 22, was arrested on Monday morning at Thindigua Delish Nail bar in Kiambu county, as detectives burn the midnight oil to bring all the perpetrators in the killing to book.

Kibui’s arrest led to the discovery of more evidence at his house where detectives recovered a blood-stained jacket.

The detectives believe the suspect wore the jacket on the night of the murder.

“The jacket shall be subjected to forensic analysis by experts based at the Biology unit of the DCI National Forensic Laboratory,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

The experts who perform DNA testing, DCI noted, will be seeking to establish whether the bloodstains match with samples collected from the deceased, by their crime scene counterparts.

Wangechi’s body which bore stab wounds and strangulation marks was discovered on Saturday morning by the roadside, close to Mburiria estate in Kiambu county.

Three other suspects including the 19-year-old’s boyfriend identified as John Wanyoike Kibungi alias VDJ Flexx were arrested on Sunday morning.

During the raid, detectives recovered a vegetable knife that was carefully concealed in his waistband and which police believe was used in stabbing the teenager.

The other two suspects are Kanaiya Kamau and Brendan Muchiri.

Preliminary investigations indicate the three suspects assisted Wanyoike in killing the college student and disposing her body.

Wangechi and Wanyoike are said to have been in a romantic relationship for some time before she discovered that he was a thug.

“She confronted him about it leading to a misunderstanding between the two,” DCI said in a statement on Sunday.

“She however didn’t know that her lover was determined to cover his tracks by eliminating her.”

On Friday, Wangeci left the country’s premier media institution to meet him in Kirigiti, to try and rekindle the dying embers of their once blossoming love. She did not know that she was walking into a death trap.

Meanwhile, VDJ Flexx, together with two other accomplices were arraigned at the Kiambu law courts on Monday.

The court granted detectives custodial orders to hold the suspects for 14 days, as they finalize their investigations.

