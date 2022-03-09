More Entertainment for Kilifi Residents as GOtv Launches Transmission Site

Paid TV service provider GOtv has commissioned the fifth signal transmission site in Kilifi targeting over 30,000 households in the county.

The launch of the new site in Kilifi brings to 29 the total number of transmission stations offering a signal coverage of up to 80% across the country.

The new transmission site is located at Kutafiti within Kilifi town and will serve the residents of Kilifi town (Pwani University, Takaungu, Kiwandani, Barane, Mikingirini Primary School, Mdzongoloni Primary School, Sokoke, Ezamoyo, Dzunguni, Tezo, Thuva, Ganze, Jaribuni, Galanema, Mkongoni, Chairman Primary School, Lutsangani Secondary School), Parts of Vipingo ridge (covered by Mazeras), Mkomani, Dindiri, Mitangoni Primary School, Marere College, Bahari Girls Secondary School, Basi and Maya Island Primary School and Masjid.

Area governor Amason Kingi who was present during the launch commended the company for ensuring locals have access to local and international shows and opening up Kilifi to investors.

“Kilifi is known for its rich historical nature, sandy beaches and marine parks, but has also increasingly become a significant hub for local investment in the coastal region. As we expand our partnership with MultiChoice today, we welcome GOtv to Kilifi county and look forward to the opportunities that this investment will offer the people of Kilifi,” said Kingi.

Nancy Matimu, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, reiterated the commitment by the company to continue to make significant investments in the country.

She said, “We are confident that the residents of Kilifi will find great value in our offering which offers a world of entertainment on different packages.”

GOtv offers local and international general entertainment channels on over 70 local and international channels on five packages – Supa (Sh1,499), Max (Sh1,150), Plus (Sh870), Value (Sh550) and Lite (Sh199), offering a different mix of channels on the various packages.

GOtv customers in Kilifi can get sales and aftersales support from our service partners namely Alrazaq (Malindi), Milano (Malindi), Kilifi Satellite Mike Spares (Watamu), Fahad Electricals and Eity Consults.

Local shows on GOtv include dramas and novellas on Maisha Magic Plus such as Our Perfect Wedding, Kina, Kovu, Selina, Pete, Hullabaloo Estate, The Turn Up and Pambio Live. Other local entertainment channels on the GOtv are Maisha Magic Poa and Mambo Moto channel with shows from across the East African region.

Sporting content on offer is available on SuperSport Select 1 and 2 which carry football matches with games from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A and the WWE Channel showcasing daily and weekly fixtures with daily all-round sporting highlights on the SuperSport Blitz Channel.

Lifestyle channels TL Novelas channel, Honey Channel and Food Network have the best cooking shows, relationship talk shows, and wedding shows alongside reality shows from across the globe.

Other channels available on the GOtv Supa package include National Geographic, Akili Kids, Nick Junior, Boomerang and Nick Toons for the kids.

