More Drastic Measures To Be Taken, Nairobi Regional Commissioner Says On Curfew Enforcement

More drastic measures will be taken going forward while enhancing curfew in Nairobi, regional Commissioner James Kianda has warned.

James Kianda has defended the move to mount roadblocks in different parts of Nairobi past the curfew hours saying it was aimed to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking today, Kianda revealed that Nairobians have been constantly flouting the Covid-19 directives hence prompted the government to take action.

“The operation was necessitated by Kenyans who have been defying curfew hours repeatedly. Nairobians should expect more going forward. It was not possible to arrest people because of numbers but several revelers were arrested and they will appear in court,” he said.

Kianda however indicated that essential workers have nothing to worry about as the authorities will be professional in implementing the rule of law.

“Essential workers and emergencies have nothing to worry about because our officers are professional and they are guided by law. We urge employers to use the previous guidelines and release their employees on time so that they can beat curfew time. We are also looking at the matatus who are carrying beyond the required capacity,” he said.

He further warned that restaurants and bars that are still operating in Nairobi against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to close the establishments will be dealt with accordingly.

Yesterday, thousands of Nairobians were stranded in different parts of the city after police erected roadblocks on major highways.

For instance, on Thika Road, vehicles were blocked from both sides of the highway leaving thousands stranded in the cold.

Police alluded that those caught on the road had gone against the Curfew enforcement that requires people to be in their houses by 8PM.

The roadblocks were however later removed following massive complaints from Kenyans both online and on the road.

The move has been widely criticized with lamentations from the public on how the government is conducting its governance.

To the majority, the government is feeding on its own people yet foreigners are allowed to travel around freely.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Who thinks for this Country? Surely! So they decide to mount a road block in the middle of Thika Road because people couldn’t get home by 8pm?!… What nonsense is this?!…you want to tell me now Corona won’t be able to pass that roadblock?!? What the hell is going on?!?! pic.twitter.com/XwZ2hLOQuN — Xtian Dela™ (@xtiandela) April 17, 2021

Good work by detective Jane Mugo on Thika Road yesterday. Sad that men that were around were afraid to join her. #UnlockOurCountry pic.twitter.com/cUOdDTXVm3 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) April 18, 2021

Entitled PRIVILEGED middle class now calling for a REVOLUTION on twitter from their houses in Lavingtone, Kileleshwa, Karen after their cars were blocked on Thika road for BREAKING the LAW. They expect the poor of Kibra, Mathare & Kawangware to join them. Hubris! Ujinga! Ushenzi — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) April 18, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: Curfew enforcement exercise by the police leaves motorists stranded along Thika Road. Some essential services providers such as ambulances having a hard time maneuvering through the snarl up. Video by Gloria Milimo, The Standard. pic.twitter.com/akTTni9ORX — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 17, 2021

