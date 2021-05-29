More Details Emerge on Membership of Joe Kariuki’s Cult-like Crypto Scheme

Fresh detaild have emerged on Joe Kariuki’s controversial online ‘cult’ Powered Up Arena, that seeks to pull in a select group of people with promises of instant crypto wealth.

It has now been revealed that top names in the entertainment, political and business circles are members of the controversial Powered Up Arena and that they have been secretly recruiting their colleagues and friends in the suspicious activity.

Dubbed the ‘Kenyan Illuminati’, Powered Up is some sort of highly-secret online space where Kenyans have been lining up to join but whose exact activities have been hard to decipher.

But a top Powered Up member, speaking on condition of anonymity, spilled the beans on the actual activities that goes on there.

“First and foremost, the whole cult, Illuminati stuff is total crap. We are nothing like that. Can you call the Kiambu Country Club a cult? Because it only admits it’s members only? Or the Muthaiga Country Club? Of course not. We are more or less the same thing. Only that we are digital and contrary to claims, we actually admit everyone only that you have to really quality before we let you in, ” he said.

Read: Businessman Joe Kariuki Accused of Running Illuminati-like Crypto Scheme

Pressed on who really is in Powered Up, the source declined to give out names only alluding to a few suggestions.

“We have two major Kenyan secular rappers who have been riding high of late. One operates mostly from abroad and the other runs his own record label from Nairobi. We also have at least three Gospel artists. One is actually a former Gospel artist who now does secular music, the other is an artist who was caught up in a sexual scandal last year and yet another who runs his own ministry and also appears on TV every Sunday for those Gospel shows, ” said our source.

The source also addes that the ‘cult’ is also home to a top female rapper who just recently won a major endorsement and also a deep-voiced news anchor formerly from NTV and who now anchors at a top TV station.

Sources further revealed that top politicians were also part of the Powered Up squad.

“One is a major Kisii young politician known for his violent support of William Ruto, the other is a Senator from Mt. Kenya famous also for his rabid support of the Tanga Tanga Movement. We also have two top female politicians from Mt. Kenya and one is famous for her anti-Raila rhetoric. Also with us is a former Presidential Candidate in 2013 who has started to be seen allover the news of late and also a son of a top Government official renown for his robust Twitter activities, ”

Without revealing names, the source also revealed that a famous Indian billionaire family, renown for their expansive businesses along Mombasa Road were also members of the mysterious online community.

Also, a notorious business man from Western Kenya, known for his run-ins with the law and his daredevil antics with the police was also mentioned as a major member and recruiter of the Joe Kariuki’s secret ‘cult’.

“Watu ni wengi sana (Members are many). Big names, big shots. But all this nonsense in the blogs should stop. Just join Powered Up yourself and then you can tell the truth for yourself,” the source concluded.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu