More Details Emerge on Car Abandoned in Ruiru with Two Bodies

Yesterday, detectives launched a probe after the bodies of two men were discovered in an abandoned car in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Crime scene experts who visited the place documented that the bodies which were found in the backseat of the vehicle had gunshot wounds on the chest and head.

Ruiru Head of Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Justus Ombati added that preliminary investigations indicated the two middle-aged men were killed elsewhere and the bodies dumped in the area.

“The killings happened elsewhere and bodies were dumped there in the car. We are pursuing the issue,” he said.

New details now emerging reveal that the car found with the bodies had been stolen from Tassia police station.

Apparently, the owner of the said Toyota Probox had reported at Embakasi Police Station that it had been stolen from his parking yard.

The owner is said to deal with the sale of beauty products and operates in Juja, Kiambu County although he had leased it to another individual within the area.

Despite efforts by police to circulate the details of the car, very little information has come out of it. Notably, however, authorities revealed that the car passed through security cameras on Outering Road and Thika Road with two occupants on board. This was around Tuesday at 2 am.

Authorities believe the two men who were found murdered are the ones who were on board.

The bodies of the two men are current at the City Mortuary where an autopsy will be conducted to identify them.

Authorities are also piecing together the new details to establish the motive of the murder that will be relevant in concluding the case.

