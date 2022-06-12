in NEWS

More Controversy Arises Over Sakaja’s Academic Qualifications

Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja [Photo/Courtesy]

Nairobi UDA Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Sakaja’s woes on academic qualifications seem not to come to an end.

For the better part of last week, Sakaja had been trending on social media with claims that he has no degree that qualifies him to vie for Governorship as per the Kenyan constitution.

In an expose by blogger Robert Alai, it was revealed that Sakaja had not completed his units at the University of Nairobi (UoN) and hence was not qualified to run as Governor.

Notably, however, he was cleared by the IEBC to run for the Nairobi top seat at the last minute raising more questions.

In the latest development, Nation reports that Sakaja’s name does not appear in the UoN graduation booklet hence no proof that he graduated from the prestigious university.

The publication cites that according to the Commission for University Education (CUE), the Senator presented a degree from a Ugandan University after his documents were leaked online.

Surprisingly, Sakaja presented a degree certificate from a Ugandan university yet he has been captured in an interview admitting to never studying outside the country.

A petition is before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking to bar the senator from vying for the governorship in Nairobi citing he does not meet the required threshold.

The petitioner, Dennis Wahome wants the senator kicked out of the Nairobi Top seat race.

“The respondent has demonstrated fraud and forgeries that have the potential to erode the public confidence in and diminish the integrity of qualifications in Uganda and Kenyan degrees both regionally as well as globally,” Mr Wahome said.

The IEBC is yet to pronounce itself on the matter despite the inconsistencies pointed out.

Here are some reactions from social media:

