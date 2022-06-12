More Controversy Arises Over Sakaja’s Academic Qualifications

Nairobi UDA Gubernatorial Candidate Johnson Sakaja’s woes on academic qualifications seem not to come to an end.

For the better part of last week, Sakaja had been trending on social media with claims that he has no degree that qualifies him to vie for Governorship as per the Kenyan constitution.

In an expose by blogger Robert Alai, it was revealed that Sakaja had not completed his units at the University of Nairobi (UoN) and hence was not qualified to run as Governor.

Looked for the name of Sakaja in the #TeamUniversityUganda graduation booklet. He doesn’t exist. He claim to have gone to Team University from 2012 to 2016. In that period, he only visited UG on 19th Oct 2014. Sakaja is a CONMAN! pic.twitter.com/3NwM5Cte9s — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) June 12, 2022

Notably, however, he was cleared by the IEBC to run for the Nairobi top seat at the last minute raising more questions.

In the latest development, Nation reports that Sakaja’s name does not appear in the UoN graduation booklet hence no proof that he graduated from the prestigious university.

The publication cites that according to the Commission for University Education (CUE), the Senator presented a degree from a Ugandan University after his documents were leaked online.

Surprisingly, Sakaja presented a degree certificate from a Ugandan university yet he has been captured in an interview admitting to never studying outside the country.

Fellow Kenyans, treat this with a lot of seriousness. Johnson Sakaja has never studied outside Kenya. He produced before @IEBCKenya , a degree from Uganda.

This video was recorded in 2021.

RETWEET until it gets to IEBC, @DCI_Kenya @EACCKenya. pic.twitter.com/9kunyMkJ1b — Solomon Kuria (@kuriasolomonK) June 12, 2022

A petition is before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking to bar the senator from vying for the governorship in Nairobi citing he does not meet the required threshold.

The petitioner, Dennis Wahome wants the senator kicked out of the Nairobi Top seat race.

“The respondent has demonstrated fraud and forgeries that have the potential to erode the public confidence in and diminish the integrity of qualifications in Uganda and Kenyan degrees both regionally as well as globally,” Mr Wahome said.

The IEBC is yet to pronounce itself on the matter despite the inconsistencies pointed out.

Here are some reactions from social media:

Fraudster! Degree doesn’t exist and so even the transcript is fake. This is not about not liking Sakaja. We must just stop fraudsters! #TeamUniversityUganda pic.twitter.com/nd7VyzOFM4 — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) June 12, 2022

Johnson Sakaja has been lying to Nairobi voters that he graduated with a First Class in Actuarial Science, but the University of Nairobi is telling SUNDAY NATION that he's still a student and is yet to complete the course. Hawa ndio wakora na watapeli Ruto has been talking about. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) June 12, 2022

Now that St Lawrence University has disowned Sakaja, let’s see what #TeamUniversityUganda will do. We have seen the graduation booklet and even course list. Sakaja’s degree has never been offered at #TeamUniversityUganda while he is also not on the graduation list. pic.twitter.com/4f9SEc4q7i — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) June 11, 2022

@SakajaJohnson Come out and speak up about your degree, this is going to destroy you as early as tuesday, or just quit the race and go and complete your studies and come back stronger in 2027 — Politics KE 🇰🇪 (@PoliticiansPre1) June 12, 2022

Senator Johnson Sakaja it looks like things are hard small, Team university walisahau kuweka jina yako kwa graduation booklet. Swear in Polycarp Igathe now! — Madoka Kibet™🇰🇪 (@Madoka_Ke) June 12, 2022

UoN has issued a statement that @SakajaJohnson has not graduated 19 years down the line. He should confirm otherwise with evidence. Burden of proof is on sakaja https://t.co/tVc51YLIlJ — The Economist (@Malela__) June 12, 2022

