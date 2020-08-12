More Bad News For Kenyan Runners As Paris Marathon Is Cancelled

The 2020 Paris Marathon, rescheduled for 15 November, has been cancelled.

The marathon was originally due to take place on 5 April but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said they had “tried everything to maintain the event” but felt “obliged” to call it off because of the difficulties faced by runners.

“There will be great disappointment among those who have sacrificed time training for what had become an autumn marathon,” organisers said.

“We will be working side by side with the city of Paris to put on a 2021 edition that brings together the most passionate runners on the most beautiful streets in the world.”

The Berlin and New York marathons, which were scheduled to be held on 27 September and 1 November respectively, are among others that will not take place in 2020.

Last week it was announced that the London Marathon will go ahead on 4 October but only involve elite athletes.

Unlike London, Berlin and New York, the Paris Marathon is not one of the six major marathons.

