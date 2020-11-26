in SPORTS

Morans Return To Court Against Angola After Senegal Disappointment

Kenya’s Basketball team, the Morans, return to court this afternoon to face Angola in their second 2021 Fiba Afrobasket qualifier.

The Morans went down 92-54 in their opening Group B game of the qualifiers taking place in Kigali, Rwanda on Wednesday.

In the first quarter, the gallant Morans managed to force a 19-19 draw, but they lost their guard in the subsequent sets.

Senegal took the second quarter 47-33 and third quarter 58-52.

Twenty teams grouped in five groups are taking part in the qualifiers with three top teams per group making the finals next year in Rwanda.

