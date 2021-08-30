Afrobasket: Team Morans To Renew Rivalry With South Sudan

Kenya last played South Sudan in the pre-qualifiers tournament of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium, Nairobi last year.

It was one of the most anticipated matches of the meet with Kenya taking the home advantage to win 74-68 in an enthralling encounter.

The game had to be delayed by over an hour as FIBA officials battled to contain a large crowd that stormed the arena.

An East African rivalry was born on that day!

On Tuesday, the two clash again in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, this time for a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket.

Kenya, who were returning to the continental showpiece in 28 years, won their last Group C match against Mali 72-66 on Sunday to finish third, and earn a pre-quarters game.

Team Morans had lost their opening two matches to Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, South Sudan beat Uganda 88-86 to also progress as number two in their group.

The South Sudanese were awarded their group opener against Cameroon after some players of the Lions tested positive for COVID-19.

