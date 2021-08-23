It’s Go Time! Team Morans Gearing Up For Afrobasket

Kenya will be making a return to the FIBA Afrobasket for the first time since 1993.

Kenya 🇰🇪 return to the @AfroBasket for the first time since 1993. Welcome back @Teammorans. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/gn5dXrCO2F — FERWABA 🏀🇷🇼 (@ferwabaRW) August 21, 2021

Team Morans are already in Kigali, Rwanda for the leading continental basketball championship which kicks off on Tuesday.

Kenya in Group C alongside Africa’s number one team Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Mali, will take to the court at the magnificent Kigali Arena on Wednesday for their opener against the Ivorians at 8.00pm Kenyan time.

Ahead of the meet, Kenya, restricted by the COVID-19 containment measures, could only afford warm-up matches against local clubs.

However, the team managed to play Senegal in a build up match in Kigali on Sunday, narrowly losing 67-74.

Kenya is coached by Australian Liz Mill who is the only female head coach at the event.

Liz is not new to Kigali having worked as an assistant coach of local side Patriots whom she helped qualify for the Basketball African League in 2019.

“It’s go time!” She exclaimed as Kenya geared up to their first Afrobasket game in 28 years.

