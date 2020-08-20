91-year-old Ex-Vice President Moody Awori Lands Inter-county Covid-19 Committee Role

Former Vice President Moody Awori has been appointed member of the Lake Region Economic Bloc’s Covid-19 Inter-County Advisory and Resource Mobilization Committee.

The Lake Region Economic Bloc is made up of 14 counties including Kakamega, Kisumu, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Busia, Bomet, Siaya, Nyamira, Migori, Kisii and Vihiga.

The 91-year-old was among 21 people selected to join the committee by the block’s chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya.

The committee is chaired by Khama Rogo who is the lead health specialist at World Bank and head of World Bank Group’s Health in Africa Initiative.

Other members are; former Auditor General Edward Ouko, Sportsman Eliud Kipchoge and human rights lawyer and equality activist Catherine Mumma.

Sanjay Patel, Prof. Khama Rogo, Rev. David Chuchu, Esther Akoth (Akothee), Bath Ragalo, Jayesh Patel, Dr. Paul Mitei were also appointed as members to the committee.

Wycliffe Oparanya who doubles up as chair of the Council of Governors said the team he team will mobilize and monitor funds for the fight against Covid-19.

The team will be inaugurated today, Thursday, August 20.

Together with H.E @AnyangNyongo and H.E @GovernorVihiga, we held a consultative meeting with @LREB14 Covid-19 Resource Mobilization and Advisory Committee members ahead of their inauguration tomorrow. The team will mobilize and monitor funds for the fight against Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/v3KjDyDjDN — Wycliffe A. Oparanya (@GovWOparanya) August 19, 2020

Awori’s appointment to a plum government position in 2018 attracted criticism with many Kenyans saying that there are many young and energetic persons who can be given the opportunity to serve.

The President had just appointed Awori as a member of the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund board in a gazette notice dated November 28, 2018.

After the backlash, the President defended his move saying that young people have for far too long been appointed to those positions but failed to stop theft of public funds, hence his love for the senior citizens.

