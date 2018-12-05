in SPORTS

Ex-VP Moody Awori Appointed Sports Fund Board Member

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MOODY AWORI. / COURTESY
FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MOODY AWORI. / COURTESY

Former Vice President Moody Awori has been appointed as a member of newly constituted Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund.

The seven-member oversight board has been officially gazetted by the Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

It is made up of five Principal Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Arts, Health, National Treasury and Sports (who is also the funds administrator) and will be working alongside Athletics Kenya boss Lieutenant General (RTD) Jackson Tuwei and former vice president Moody Awori.

Its major functions include managing the fund, preparing and submitting quarterly reports to the Finance CS.

Other functions of the board entails; developing infrastructure and facilitating Team Kenya for their national assignment.

The operationalization of the funds comes at a time teams heading for national have been complaining about poor preparations and lack of incentives.

It will therefore serve to bridge this gap.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

