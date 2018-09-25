Ebru TV Presenter, Monique Bett Welcomes Second Baby Girl

Ebru TV Presenter, Monique Bett and her husband Richard Bett, have welcomed their second bouncing baby girl, named Zara Chemutai Bett.

The presenter who also doubles as a songstress shared the good news on her Instagram, announcing the arrival of their baby girl, into the world.

“Zara Chemutai Bett! You’re so beautiful. Your dad/Super dad is the happiest man in the world and your super awesome sister Aiko can’t wait to see you!!! We have no words to say how much we love you ❤️God be praised. ?❤️?” Monique captioned on her Instagram.

The couple are already blessed with another girl, Aiko Bett, who turned three years old in July.

Monique is the remaining original host of the Let’s Talk Show, after Brenda Wairimu, Pierra Makena and Ella Wanjiru left the show’s panel.

