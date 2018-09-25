in ENTERTAINMENT

Ebru TV Presenter, Monique Bett Welcomes Second Baby Girl

1 Comment

Monique Bett
/Courtesy
Monique Bett
/Courtesy

Ebru TV Presenter, Monique Bett and her husband Richard Bett, have welcomed their second bouncing baby girl, named Zara Chemutai Bett.

The presenter who also doubles as a songstress shared the good news on her Instagram, announcing the arrival of their baby girl, into the world.

Monique Bett

/Courtesy

“Zara Chemutai Bett! You’re so beautiful. Your dad/Super dad is the happiest man in the world and your super awesome sister Aiko can’t wait to see you!!! We have no words to say how much we love you ❤️God be praised. ?❤️?” Monique captioned on her Instagram.

The couple are already blessed with another girl, Aiko Bett, who turned three years old in July.

Read: Kibra MP Ken Okoth Proposes Bill To Legalise Marijuana

Monique is the remaining original host of the Let’s Talk Show, after Brenda Wairimu, Pierra Makena and Ella Wanjiru left the show’s panel.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com

Ebru TV HostMonique Angelyn BettRichard Bett

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

One Comment

Leave a Reply

    One Ping

    1. Pingback:

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Obado

    Governor Obado Back In Remand, Court To Make Bail Ruling On Thursday
    Dennis Itumbi

    Dennis Itumbi Finally Breaks Silence After Jacque Maribe’s Fiance’s Arrest