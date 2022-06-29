Nairobi Woman Rep Aspirant Monica Wamaitha Arrested For Impersonating A Police Officer on Inooro TV

A Nairobi Woman Rep candidate for Usawa kwa Wote party has been arrested for impersonating a police officer.

Monica Wamaitha Gitau was on Wednesday appearing on Inooro TV’s morning show as a panelist.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said officers based at Kilimani Police Station received information of an ongoing interview at the Royal Media Services owned TV station hosting an alleged uniformed female police officer.

Doubting the credibility of the interviewee, the officers rushed to the station where they effected the arrest.

The suspect is apparently a civilian and an aspirant for the Nairobi Women MP seat.

“She is currently assisting with investigations for the offense of impersonating a police officer,” said the Police Service.

To avoid similar incidences in the future, the Service advised media houses to liaise for clearance with the Office of the Police Spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers.

During the Inooro Ruciini show, Wamaitha said she is a security consultant and that she runs a polytechnic in Kibera.

“I do not think there’s a problem with me appearing on this show to discuss politics when I am in uniform. Yesterday (Tuesday), we saw Oscar Sudi in school uniform and some other time Sabina Chege also appeared in her old school uniform. I am also wearing this uniform like them. It’s only that it is blue in colour yet mine was in the jungle colour. I picked this one because it is the one currently in use and to represent fellow women in the service,” she responded when asked about the uniform.

She has previously served as a security manager at the main campuses of the Presbyterian and Kenyatta Universities, according to her bio on the Women in Security Kenya website.

She has a master’s degree in human resource management from Kenya Methodist University (Kemu), it is stated as well.

The candidate who is said to have served as an Administration Police officer, allegedly left her position in Machakos County in 2009.

Officers leaving the service must return their uniforms as part of the clearing procedure in order to receive a clearance certificate.

