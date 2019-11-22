Monica Kimani’s Brother Tells Court How Jowie Offered To Investigate Her Murder

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie offered to have his security firm investigate the death of Monica Kimani, the court heard on Thursday.

A fidgety George Kimani, Monica’s younger brother recounted finding his sister in the bath tub with blood oozing from her mouth, her hands and legs tied, her night gown pulled up to her waist and her inner wear torn.

“When I discovered Monica’s body at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani, Off Dennis Pritt Road, her hands were bound and blood was oozing from her mouth and nose,” he said.

On that fateful day in September 2018, George narrated how he reached out to Jowie to let him know what had transpired.

Monica’s family wanted the murder most foul reported in the media but Jowie, a former security guard and Technical University student, advised them to keep it quiet and instead let his security firm lead the investigations.

“If you involve the media, this case won’t go far. I run a security company and I can help you trace who did this,” Jowie had told George over a WhatsApp call.

He told the court that he contacted the first accused because he thought he could help with getting the story in the media because he was then engaged to Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe.

Not heeding to Jowie’s advise, the Kimani family sought help from Citizen TV which had reporters on the ground.

George also divulged that the departed did indeed have a boyfriend, a South Sudan national Yassir Mohamed.

The murder trial continues.

