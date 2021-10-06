Monday Declared Public Holiday to Observe Utamaduni Day

Monday, October 11, 2021 has been declared a public holiday, the Ministry of Interior has announced.

Through a statement, the Ministry announced that holiday will be celebrated to observe Utamaduni day.

“In line with the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of the Public Holidays Act (Cap Ito), it is hereby confirmed that 11th October 202I will be a public holiday, by dint of Utamaduni Day falling on Sunday, October 10, 2021,” it reads in part.

It further adds, “Whereas this day is already conferred by law, this shall be the first time that Utamaduni Day is observed in Kenya and this press release serves to emphasize the need for all citizens to recognize and celebrate the rich cultural diversity of Kenya in a manner that promotes unity, national cohesion and economic progress In the Country.”

