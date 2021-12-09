Monday Declared a Public Holiday To Celebrate Jamhuri Day

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has declared December 13 a public holiday to celebrate Jamhuri Day.

This was after the holiday fell on a Sunday.

“It is hereby confirmed that 13th December 2021 will be a public holiday, by dint of Jamhuri Day falling on Sunday 12th December 2021,” Matiang’i said.

“This day bears profound historical significance as it marks the attainment of Kenya’s independence and the birth of the Republic.”

Last week, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho announced that only 11,000 people will be allowed at Uhuru Gardens for the annual celebrations.

He said that 10,000 people will be allowed at the public grounds and 1,000 in the dais. This, he said, will be in strict compliance with the Covid-19 containment measures.

“In adherence to the containment measures, we will allow only 10,000 people in the public sitting area and around 1,000 in the main dais,” said the PS.

“Ordinarily, since the beginning of the pandemic in our country, we have been holding just one celebration, which is presided over by the Head of State, while others are advised to watch on TV. We are not out of the woods yet. We will be making that decision this weekend.”

