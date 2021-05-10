Photos: Mombasa School Built By Borussia Dortmund Teen-star Jude Bellingham Ready For Learning

A nursery and primary school Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been building in Mombasa is complete.

The 17-year-old posted photos on his Twitter pages showing new structured of the Miche Bora Nursery and Primary School.

The school in Mombasa is finished and the kids are enjoying being back in lessons and learning. Massive thank you to those who donated and supported, myself and the team really appreciate it.💚 pic.twitter.com/c0SmFQWEP4 — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) May 9, 2021

