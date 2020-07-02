Mombasa Pastor Succumbs To Coronavirus Months After US Based Son Died Of Same Disease

A Mombasa cleric whose son succumbed to the novel COVID-19 in March has also died of the same disease.

Bishop Elisha Juma of Kenya Assemblies of God (KAG) Tudor died on June 29 while receiving treatment at the Mombasa Hospital.

According to his family, the man of God had been admitted with high blood pressure and diabetes.

Burial committee treasurer, Justus Oyola, said that the deceased is survived by his wife, Reverend Mary Juma and five children, most of whom are based in the US and the UK.

His stay at the hospital accrued a Sh2 million bill, Mr Oyola said.

As such, they are planning a fundraiser before he is laid to rest on July 4 at his rural home in Kabondo Kodumo, Rachuonyo, Homa Bay County.

His son, based in the US, died at least three months ago after falling victim to the virus.

Peter Juma, 38, worked as a medical assistant at New York’s St Catherine of Siena hospital.

He was laid to rest in the city’s Long Island in a ceremony attended by a few relatives and Church of Dominion members.

“We found a place and had him buried. His sister Joyce and the rest were coordinating the whole event,” his deceased father had said then.

His family back in Kenya intended to visit the US and pay their last respects once the international flights ban was lifted.

Peter, just like his father, is survived by a wife, Phoebe Shikuku and five children.

Photo|Courtesy

