Mombasa MCA In Court For Illegally Listing Wife on Payroll, Paying Her Over Sh500K

A ward representative in Mombasa County has been arraigned in court for allegedly enlisting his wife as a ghost worker, leading to loss of over Sh500,000 taxpayers’ money.

Airport ward MCA Ibrahim Omondi Oyugi, popularly known as Bomoa, appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku on Thursday.

Oyugi and the wife identified as Josephine Anne Waburaka were jointly charged with abuse of office and fraudulent acquisition of public funds.

Oyugi is accused of having used his office to illegally employ Waburaka as a ward manager at Airport ward.

The court heard that the accused persons drew up to Sh585,897 in salaries illegally. Waburaka was paid the money for purporting to be an employee of the Mombasa County Assembly Service Board.

The charge sheet read that Waburaka was enlisted as a county employee on December 5, 2018.

The woman, who appeared in court with a baby in her arms, stood patiently beside her husband as the charges were read to them.

The two denied all the charges and were each freed on Sh200,000 bond or Sh50,000 cash bail.

