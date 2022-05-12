Mombasa Magistrate Orders “Harambee” for Couple Charged with Stealing Wheat Flour

A Mombasa magistrate on Wednesday halted a hearing as he called for a fundraiser to raise money for a couple charged with stealing a bale of wheat flour.

Principal magistrate Vincent Adet kicked off the “harambee” with his Sh1,000 contribution. He then asked members of the fourth estate, court officials and well-wishers to contribute towards the accused, Saumu Ali’s food kitty.

Saumu is charged with stealing contrary to section 268 (1) as read with section 275 of the penal code alongside her husband Evans Odhiambo.

It is said that the accused persons on April 13 at Shimanzi area in Mvita sub-county within Mombasa county stole one bale of wheat flour valued at Sh1,980 the property of Grain Industries Ltd.

The magistrate, upon hearing the case, set the duo free on humanitarian grounds.

”On humanitarian grounds, especially for the first accused person, I have considered the circumstances under which the offence was committed and I sympathize with her situation, with three kids under her care and no source of income and am of the view that let buy her a bale of wheat flour and some meat for today,” Adet said.

He also stated that the accused confessed to the police during her arrest. She said that she was only helping her husband carry the flour from a parked car.

She also told the authorities that she only took the flour to feed her children.

Last month, a Nairobi court found Alvin Chivondo guilty of stealing food items at a Naivas Supermarket outlet.

Mr Chivondo was fined Sh100,000 or a one-year jail term for stealing goods worth Sh3,165.

The goods included 5kgs of rice, 5 litres of cooking oil and 2kgs of sugar.

He was released two days later after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko settled the fine and offered him a job and a month’s supply of foodstuff.

