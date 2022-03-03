How Mombasa House Help was Lured into Child Pornography by Facebook Friend

A domestic worker has been jailed for life for defiling a minor and filming the act for distribution.

The convict whose name will be withheld to protect the minor involved is said to moved to Mombasa in search of greener pastures from her home in Taita Taveta.

A trained-tailor, the woman could not get a job hence had to settle for the house keeper’s job in Bamburi. The family entrusted her with taking care of their four-year-old son.

Still on a quest for a better life, the woman joined Facebook in 2020 where she met a foreigner identified as Lucracea.

She told the court that she did not find the foreigner suspicious and so they became friends. He seemed caring at first before he got her into the dark world of child pornography.

Read: Mastercard, Visa End Partnership With Pornhub Over Unlawful Content

He would later introduce her to a Facebook page where participants exchanged graphic videos and pictures. This way, he promised her, he would get her a job with his manager only identified as Joshua.

A couple of days later, Lucracea informed her that she had been recruited into a devil worshipping ring known as Illuminati. The pay, she was told, was going to be hefty.

“I was then instructed to send nude photos and videos. They also instructed me to masturbate on camera and share the videos. I did exactly that with the hope that I would be paid at the end of the month,” she told the court.

Joshua then threatened to kill her if she failed to heed his word. He had asked to sexually abuse the youngster in her care, videotape it, and email the video clip to a foreign phone number.

But after a while, the convict began to feel guilty, depressed, and decided to quit her job. Unbeknownst to her, the graphic clips had been shared with the minor’s mother.

Read Also: CS Magoha Wants Pornographic Sites Blocked To Stop Rise In Teenage Pregnancies

The foreigner threatened to broadcast the clips on social media if the minor’s family declined to send an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim’s mother attempted to contact her former employee but was unable to since she had turned off her phone. The incident was reported at Bamburi Police Station.

A forensic analysis on the convict’s phone revealed that she had indeed sent the clips to a number of foreign numbers and had received payment.

She was arraigned in Shanzu in January where she pleaded guilty to sexually molesting the minor between June 2020 and October of last year.

The court heard that she made money from producing audiovisual pornographic footage of herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a minor.

She was sentenced to life in prison and another 10 years for another child pornography offense.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...