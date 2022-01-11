Mombasa Healthcare Workers Suspend Planned Strike

Residents of the Mombasa County government can now breathe easy after healthcare workers suspended a planned strike.

The strike that was expected to kick off on Tuesday midnight was called off on Monday evening.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union Mombasa branch secretary Nassir Shaban told members of the press that the workers had received their two months’ pending salaries in full. Also, the county paid pending National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) contributions in full.

Besides the salaries and NHIF grievances, the doctors had also protested delayed promotions and redesignation.

The medics had threatened to paralyze operations in all county hospitals despite pleas by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and the Kenya County Government Workers Union Mombasa (KCGWU) branch.

Yesterday, KCGWU urged its members not to participate in the strike called by KMPDU.

KCGWU Mombasa branch chairman Abdulrahaman Mwamagadi told members to wait until Friday when Joho promised payment of salaries.

“We are telling our members to remain calm and give the governor time to deliver on his promise of ensuring that the salaries will hit our accounts by Friday,” he said.

Meanwhile, religious leaders, political leaders and human rights groups continue to call on the relevant authorities to end the perennial problem.

