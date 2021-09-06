Mombasa Health Services Paralysed as Medics Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Healthcare services in public hospitals in Mombasa County were on Monday, September 6, paralysed as medics took to the streets to protest delayed payments.

The workers said they have not been paid for two months despite rendering services.

Led by Kenya Union of Nurses Mombasa Secretary-General Peter Maroko and his Kenya Union of Clinical Workers counterpart Franklin Makanga, the agitated workers marched to Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s office where they presented their grievances.

The healthcare workers have vowed to keep off their places of work until their concerns are addressed and salaries paid.

Read: Kenya Receives 880,320 Doses of Moderna Vaccine from the US

Further, they vowed to camp outside the governor’s office every day until the conditions are met.

Mombasa County health workers down tools across all hospitals, say they haven't been paid for two months pic.twitter.com/bWfOoksZ16 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 6, 2021

The strike is likely to negatively affect the county’s fight against the novel coronavirus disease that continues to ravage the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...