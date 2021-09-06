in HEALTH, NEWS

Mombasa Health Services Paralysed as Medics Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

Mombasa county healthcare workers' strike
Mombasa county healthcare workers' strike [Photo/Courtesy]

Healthcare services in public hospitals in Mombasa County were on Monday, September 6, paralysed as medics took to the streets to protest delayed payments.

The workers said they have not been paid for two months despite rendering services.

Led by Kenya Union of Nurses Mombasa Secretary-General Peter Maroko and his Kenya Union of Clinical Workers counterpart Franklin Makanga, the agitated workers marched to Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s office where they presented their grievances.

The healthcare workers have vowed to keep off their places of work until their concerns are addressed and salaries paid.

Further, they vowed to camp outside the governor’s office every day until the conditions are met.

The strike is likely to negatively affect the county’s fight against the novel coronavirus disease that continues to ravage the country.

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

