Mombasa Footballer Among Four Busted with Heroin in Car Bonnet

Mombasa heroin
Heroin in Car at Likoni Ferry, Mombasa. [Courtesy/DCI]

A footballer from Mombasa was among four persons detained by police after their vehicle was discovered trafficking heroin at the city’s Likoni ferry crossing.

Zacharia Hassan, 26, a member of one of the county teams, was busted in the vehicle with Ali Saidi Mwakileo, 34, Swaleh Mughoshi, 35, and Juma Msoud, 31, on Wednesday.

Mwakileo was behind the wheel.

“A motor vehicle registration number KCZ 723D, white in color, was intercepted at Likoni Ferry at around two o’clock in the afternoon. It had four occupants inside,” read a police report.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the illegal substance was carefully concealed in a shopping bag and hidden beneath the car’s bonnet.

“Their arrest was effected by detectives drawn from the Transnational and Organized Crimes Unit (TOCU), following intelligence leads received via the #FichuakwaDCI anonymous toll free number,” said Kinoti in a statement.

A Mombasa court on Thursday allowed the police to remand the four until April 19 when they will take plea.

A study by the government chemist showed that the substance which weighed two kilogrammes and had a street worth of Sh6.1 million, was indeed heroin.

A red shopping bag sealed in brown tape also contained the same substance.

“It contained 2.5kg of brown substances suspected to be narcotics drugs,” the report added.

The suspects are being held at the Kilindini Police Station as police investigate the matter.

