Mombasa Family in Anguish After Kin Allegedly Abducted by Cops

A Mombasa family is searching for its kin who went missing on Monday.

Mwinyi Mwinyi is said to have picked up armed men at his home in Utange at 7 pm. The men are believed to have been police officers.

Eyewitnesses say the victim was bundled into a waiting black Subaru by the men who identified themselves as cops. They, however, declined to state where they were taking the 41-year-old.

According to the family, checks in hospitals, police stations and mortuaries have proved futile.

Hussein Khalid, the executive director of Haki Africa, told the Star that the anti-terror police have been acting with impunity especially in the Coast region.

“All this is the work of the anti-terror police because it bears the hallmark of their habits, especially in the Coast region. It is their modus operandi,” he told the daily.

Khalid said the police unit picks up suspects linked to terror activities in a casual manner. He added that Mwinyi was not known to be linked to such activities.

“We have looked for him in police stations and mortuaries here and there is nothing. Not even an OB about him.”

Mwinyi who is the sole breadwinner joins a long list of people who have disappeared this year.

Ethiopian businessman Samson Teklemichael was abducted by men believed to be cops in broad daylight in November. He is yet to be found.

Islamic scholars Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad and Hassan Nandwa were kidnapped but have since resurfaced.

